22.8 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 15, 2021
type here...

Ibiza airport fails to recover even half of its pre-virus passenger numbers in June

The Ibiza terminal closes the second month of the season of the 'new normality' with 517,556 travelers compared to 1.1 million in the same month of 2019

c-navarro-ibiza
Updated:
94099ea0 08ba 498b 93b9 3d665625a4b9 21 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

The figures for activity at the airport this summer show that Ibiza and Formentera are regaining their tourist momentum in this ‘new normality’ which is defined by vaccination. But they also confirm that there is still a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic numbers.

Last month’s statistics are a good example of this situation. According to AENA (a public entity with almost half of its capital owned privately), the terminal recorded the movement of 517,556 passengers in June, including both arrivals and departures.

This figure represents a sharp increase of 941% over the same month last year, when the islands and the rest of the country were preparing to emerge from the state of alarm and the closure of all borders. June then ended with 49,673 passengers (air traffic resumed, very slowly, at the end of that month).

Last month’s more than half a million users therefore represents a relatively significant recovery for tourism, but it is a far cry from the 1.17 million recorded in June 2019, in the second month of the last summer season before covid swept through. To be precise, Ibiza airport has barely been able to recover 44% of the passengers it handled at that time.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte