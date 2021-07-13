Ibiza airport fails to recover even half of its pre-virus passenger numbers in June

The figures for activity at the airport this summer show that Ibiza and Formentera are regaining their tourist momentum in this ‘new normality’ which is defined by vaccination. But they also confirm that there is still a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic numbers.

Last month’s statistics are a good example of this situation. According to AENA (a public entity with almost half of its capital owned privately), the terminal recorded the movement of 517,556 passengers in June, including both arrivals and departures.

This figure represents a sharp increase of 941% over the same month last year, when the islands and the rest of the country were preparing to emerge from the state of alarm and the closure of all borders. June then ended with 49,673 passengers (air traffic resumed, very slowly, at the end of that month).

Last month’s more than half a million users therefore represents a relatively significant recovery for tourism, but it is a far cry from the 1.17 million recorded in June 2019, in the second month of the last summer season before covid swept through. To be precise, Ibiza airport has barely been able to recover 44% of the passengers it handled at that time.

