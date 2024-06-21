Ibiza airport bomb scare | Man detained over bomb threat incident

The Civil Guard arrested a man for the security incident that occurred shortly before four o’clock this Thursday afternoon at Ibiza airport. As reported from the Benemérita, when the Ryanair flight bound for Milan Bergamo (Italy) had not yet taken off, a passenger apparently under the influence of alcohol said he was carrying a bomb. The plane was parked at the head of the airport runway.

Vicent Marí

At that moment, the relevant protocol was activated and the group of deactivation of explosives GEDEX of Guardia Civil. After an inspection it was possible to verify that there was no trace of the alleged explosive.

The passenger of Italian nationality was detained by the Guardia Civil.

Ibiza Airport reopened to traffic at around 5:00 p.m after being at a standstill for more than an hour. The runway had been closed since 15:45 hours.

As indicated from the account of Air Traffic Controllers in the social network X, “significant delays are expected in the process of restoring normal operations”.