Housing in Ibiza: the impossible apartment for 600 euros

No more than 600 euros per month in Ibiza. When the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, referred to this maximum cost during the announcement a few days ago of the 250 euro bonus per month for young renters, those who go looking for a flat in the Pitiusas thought it was a joke. Finding a rental below that price in Ibiza and Formentera for the whole year is, materially impossible. Finally, according to the Ministry itself, it seems that this will not be the case. At the moment, three of the country’s major real estate portals do not offer any rentals for 600 euros or less in Formentera, and only nine are listed on the island of Ibiza. Moreover, only four of these appear to be annual rentals, something that only one of them specifies, in idealista.com. It is a 35sqm apartment in calle de la Virgin that, to rent throughout the year, the twelve monthly payments need to be made in advance, deposit and real estate costs apart. That is, before setting foot in the apartment, which from the photos looks more like a hallway with a bathroom, you have to pay around 8,000 euros.

In this same portal there are two others that do not exceed 600 euros per month in Ibiza and appear to be annual. Not suitable for claustrophobics. One is in Calle Valencia in Sant Antoni: 600 euros for 25 square meters in an interior third floor without elevator that is "ideal for couples". The other is a 30sqm studio in Santa Eulària for which it is "essential" to present "a pay slip and references or a bank guarantee". Unicorn horn dust is not necessary, for the moment. The other four homes under 601 euros per month are only offered for the winter season. That is to say, in summer they are occupied by tourists who pay the same for a couple of days as a whole month in winter or seasonal workers who pay well over 600 euros per month. "Only winter season or school terms," reads the ad for a 55-meter apartment in sa Cala (590 euros). "For seasonal workers, civil servants, etc", says the owner of a 70-metre flat (600 euros) in Sant Antoni. "It is a community of several polite, serious, hard-working and quiet neighbours", says the advertiser of a 30-metre studio located "on a 2,000sqm plot with a main house and several studios". There are no photos of the property, which lacks internet, does not accept pets and whose lease is "related to the end of the employment contract". The ad highlights the "interested profile" of the tenants as: "Engineer, technician, teacher, manager".