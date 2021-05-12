In 2021, the hotel will launch new services such as the ‘Villa Experience’, with three villas available to guests offering total privacy; the ‘Work in Style‘ programme, for extended stays, facilitating rest and work from the island; and the new educational kids club, enhancing the range of complementary services for the growing demand for family tourism.

The Sant Josep resort has 185 suites, three restaurants with sunset views, the spa and wellness centre Pure Seven, three swimming pools and the new sustainable and educational Kids Club.

With this announcement that makes several hotels that have begun to set a date for the start of the tourist season, such as those belonging to the Palladium chain or the Nobu Ibiza Bay.