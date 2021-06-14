Health detects thirteen covid infections over the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

The Hospital Microbiology Laboratory Can Misses has detected 13 cases of coronavirus in the last three days, as reported by the Balearic Ministry of Health this midday. All cases were in Ibiza except for one confirmed in Formentera. This is the first positive for covid on the island since May 26. On Friday seven positives were discovered in Ibiza, on Saturday three in Ibiza and one in Formentera and two on Sunday when only urgent tests are carried out on those who have to enter the hospital.

These new cases raise the current active cases of covid in the Pitiusas to 139, the highest figure recorded since March 17, when 144 were recorded. The number of new infections in these three days has exceeded the number of discharges given by doctors, with a total of seven.

There have been no changes over the weekend in the number of covid patients admitted. There are still nine and in the same distribution: eight on the ward and one in intensive care.

To these another 130 must be added who are in a mild or asymptomatic state at their homes: 125 in Ibiza and five in Formentera.