Govern requires health controls for travelers arriving in Ibiza

Govern can no longer enforce that a national tourist travelling to the Balearic Islands justify the reason for their trip, as has been done up to now. However, a medical test is still required. Until now, differences have been applied for national travelers coming to the islands for certain reasons, such as couriers, educational reasons or those with medical appointments, to those who traveled simply for holidays. The former did not require any kind of medical proof while traveling for pleasure, did. Residents who returned home were also required to have a PCR test, which was paid for by the Government, or a certificate of antigens .

But from from this point on, after the resolution of the TSJB, no distinctions will be made between resident and non-resident travelers, nor those traveling for justified reasons and who travel solely for vacations or to visit a family member. Everyone will have to present such evidence.

Health will allow the delivery of four types of test. One is the PCR, another the antigen test and the other two will be either a vaccination certificate, or a test that shows the traveler has got over coronavirus. A distinction is also made between the traveler who has received the first vaccine or who has received both.

Before, those who traveled for justified reasons were not required to do so

No traveler arriving in the Balearic Islands will be prohibited from entering the islands, not even those who do not bring the requested documentation. However, those who arrive to the islands, for work or pleasure, and do not bring such medical certifications, risk an economic sanction. National travelers who do not reside on the islands will be obliged to complete and pay for these tests. If it is a PCR, they will have a period of 72 hours to deliver it. If it is an antigen test, the term will be 48 hours. In any case, both tests will have to be sent electronically.

Residents who return home also need to meet the same sanitary requirements

The same health certificates will be required from resident travelers who return to their homes according to Health sources yesterday. The difference being that in this case the tests will be financed by the Government. Since these checks are no longer carried out at the airport, they will also be given a period of time to do them in the authorized areas and deliver them within the same deadlines.

These passenger health control measures were applied yesterday, both at airports and all other places of entry to the islands.