Govern to further limit activity in the West End after influx of British tourists to Ibiza

The Balearic Govern is placing more restrictions on leisure and restaurant activity in the West End area and most of Sant Antoni town centre affected by the decree on excessive tourism , following the arrival of British tourists. The new measures do not affect closing time, which remains at 2am, nor the restaurant and bar scene in the rest of the island.

Sources in the West End nightlife sector say that very few venues have opened their doors since the Govern gave the green light to restart activity because “it is not viable” given the closing time in place. “There is a margin of an hour and a half to two hours. No-one will open until business hours are extended,” says a West End businessman.

From today, following the publication of the Consell de Govern’s agreement in the Official Bulletin of the Balearic Islands (BOIB), both restaurant and nightlight establishments in Sant Antoni town centre included in the decree on excessive tourism will be allowed a maximum capacity of 100 people inside (provided that the venue’s capacity is higher) and 200 outside . Consumption on stools and high tables is prohibited and is limited to six people per table inside and 10 on the terraces .

This last restriction is the same as applies to the rest of the bars on the islands, but will now also affect hotel and restaurant premises in Sant Antoni town centre. Until now these establishments (restaurants, bars and cafes) have been allowed to seat up to 12 people at an outside table.

The limitation on indoor and outdoor seating capacity will be of little consequence in Sant Antoni because in the West End and the town centre “there are few places of this size,” according to the mayor, Marcos Serra. “It will not harm many businesses but, instead of imposing more restrictions, the Govern should invest more European funds in Sant Antoni and help the Town Council to remodel the town centre and business owners who want to convert their premises in restaurants,” said Serra.

