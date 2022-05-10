The Govern will travel to Ibiza to approve the taxi decree on Monday

The approval of the decree with the new taxi loading and unloading insular order, agreed on by the Consell de Ibiza and the island’s City Councils will have to wait one more week, when the entire autonomous government presided by Francina Armengol travels to Ibiza to hold the Consell de Govern, the weekly meeting in which the affairs of the Autonomous Community are discussed and approved.

On the agenda of the first Consell de Govern to be held on Ibiza during this term of office will be, according to the sources consulted, the approval of a decree for the insular order of taxi loading and unloading for fast track approval and to enter into force immediately. It should be noted that, with this decree, the crisis of the GPS service in Vila will be resolved (its operation will finally be regulated throughout the island) and an increase, although still insufficient, in fares will be approved.

Eliminating preference at airport for taxis from Sant Josep

The new island taxi regulations will also eliminate preferences at cab ranks when there are people waiting, which will substantially affect the collection of passengers at the airport. Currently, taxi drivers from Sant Josep have priority, to the point that if a cab from Santa Eulària, for example, is about to load a trip and one from Sant Josep appears, the fare must be handed over. With the new decree, when there is a queue, there will be no preference whatsoever. The president of the Taxi Drivers Association of Sant Josep opposes this, while those from Santa Eulària and Sant Joan consider that it will be beneficial for users.

It is also expected, according to sources from the Consell, that the Govern will take advantage of being in Ibiza to approve the decree with the approved regulatory changes to increase the effectiveness of measures in the fight against the organization of illegal parties this summer. In fact, the Balearic Minister of Presidency, Mercedes Garrido, announced at the end of April on Ibiza that the next Consell de Govern was going to approve a modification to the regulation of Activities, through a decree law, to act with “forcefulness” against the proliferation of parties in villas. But it has not yet been done.

One of the new features of this regulation is the penalty system, with fines of 300 euros for those attending illegal parties. The organizers, marketers and collaborators will face a fine of between 100,000 and 300,000 euros, with the added factor that if there are neighborhood complaints, that amount will not go below 150,000 euros.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.