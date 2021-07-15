German tourist dies on an Ibiza beach

A 45-year-old German tourist has died after snorkelling near Es Vedrà, in Ibiza, according to information from the SAMU 061 emergency service.

The woman became unwell when she boarded the catamaran on which she was sailing after snorkelling and eventually lost consciousness. A boat in the area with qualified health personnel on board approached the catamaran and took the victim to shore, where the Cala d’Hort lifeguards took over and tried to revive her, without success.