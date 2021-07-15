25.7 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...

German tourist dies on an Ibiza beach

A 45-year-old German tourist died after snorkeling near es Vedrà, Ibiza, according to emergency service SAMU 061

diariodeibiza
Updated:
German tourist dies on an Ibiza beach
Es Vedrà file image

A 45-year-old German tourist has died after snorkelling near Es Vedrà, in Ibiza, according to information from the SAMU 061 emergency service.

The woman became unwell when she boarded the catamaran on which she was sailing after snorkelling and eventually lost consciousness. A boat in the area with qualified health personnel on board approached the catamaran and took the victim to shore, where the Cala d’Hort lifeguards took over and tried to revive her, without success.

An SAMU 061 Advanced Life Support ambulance was sent to the beach, but could do nothing to save the life of the woman who died on the beach.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte