Gender violence in Ibiza: Police believe man threw young woman from balcony then committed suicide

The National Police has reported that the case of the two young people who fell yesterday morning in Ibiza from the fourth floor of a hotel in Platja d’en Bossa is being investigated as a gender crime.

Although the investigation continues its course, the National Police say that everything points to being a death by gender violence: the man threw the woman from the balcony and then committed suicide by jumping into the void, according to the hypothesis of the investigators. The woman was 21 years old with dual nationality, Italian and Spanish, and the man was of Moroccan origin and was 26 years old. The couple was staying in the hotel room from whose balcony they fell.

The agents continue with the investigation and are taking witness statements for full clarification of the facts.

The events occurred at 4.30 am, as reported by the City Council of Ibiza in a statement.

Vicent Marí / Carmen Pi

Upon arrival at the scene, the Ibiza Local Police officers were unable to assist the young people, who were already deceased. The fall occurred from a fourth floor.

Both were staying in the same room in the hotel, located in Carles Roman Ferrer street.

The medical services have moved to the scene of the incident but could only certify the death of the two people and judicial intervention protocol has been initiated.

