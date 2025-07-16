Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Fusion jazz concert with Andrés Coll and Rob Luft at Nits Amples d’Estiu

Next Sunday, July 20, the cultural cycle Nits Amples d’Estiu will offer a jazz fusion concert by the Ibizan musician Andrés Coll and the British guitarist Rob Luft. The event will be at 10 pm in the square behind the church of Sant Antoni, with free admission.

The project brings together two artists with different but complementary careers. Andrés Coll combines elements of traditional Ibizan music with jazz and contemporary music, while Rob Luft is one of the most brilliant British guitarists of his generation, nominated as Best Jazz Artist in the UK, with several albums and performances at international festivals.

The performance will also feature, on the one hand, the Austrian double bass player Gina Schwarz, with a long career in the European jazz scene; and, on the other hand, the Ibizan drummer Joan Carles Marí, closely linked to the local scene and who has carried out national and international collaborations.

Andrés Coll explained during the presentation that from the beginning it was clear that he wanted to count on Rob Luft for this concert, a musician “who brings a very personal sound, which evokes the Mediterranean landscape”.

 

