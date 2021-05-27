Former Councillor for Town Security of Sant Antoni tried for harassment of local police chief

This Wednesday saw the start of the harassment at work trial between the former PSOE councillor for town security, Aída Alcaraz, and the head of the local police force, Javier Verdugo. Alcaraz arrived at the court accompanied by councillor and socialist party member in Sant Antoni, Silvia Limones.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is asking for one year in prison for Alcaraz, third deputy mayor during the last term of office, and 5,175.39 euros in compensation for an alleged crime of harassment at work.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office also requests, by way of civil liability, that the accused compensates Verdugo with 5,173.39 euros “for injuries”, corresponding to a total of 1,097.46 for 21 days of moderate injuries and 4,077.93 for after-effects.

The private prosecutor, representing the Sant Antoni police chief, is demanding 22,984.48 euros for the 363 days of sick leave “caused by the emotional harassment suffered” and two years in prison, one more than that requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.