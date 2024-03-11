15.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Football star offers his Ibiza home for rent

The house has six bedrooms and is located in the northwest of the island

Jorge Lopez
Updated:
This soccer star rents out his house in Ibiza to you

Many are the footballers who spend many of their vacations on the island. Some come to Ibiza and rent a house while others decide to buy a house.

Among the latter is the Belgian Bobby Dekeyser. In the 1980s, he was a fearless goalkeeper for Bayern Munich. At the age of 26, a catastrophic injury almost cost him his left eye and put a dramatic end to his sporting career. It was then that decided to change the sport for a very different profession. While recovering from that face injury, he founded his first company: Dedon, an outdoor furniture factory that currently sells in 80 countries. In 2012 he opened Dedon Island, a luxury resort in the Philippines.

His Ibiza home, located near Sant Mateu, has six bedrooms, swimming pool… a villa that maintains the Ibizan essence combined with the comfort of a modern decor. And that this year opens as a rural hotel. The name is Nay Palad Farm and is designed for guests who wish to explore the quieter side of the island. There will be a herd of alpacas, natural ponds and paddle tennis courts.

According to Robb Report the house will be available for rent from June 2024.

An altruistic man

Beginning in 2009, when Bobby Dekeyser was on a break from his company, he founded Dekeyser & Friends. The foundation funds youth projects that make a difference around the world. But perhaps his biggest project is the Compostela Village Project, built in the Philippines to provide a better life for children and families who lived in huge landfills near Cebu.

Bobby Dekeyser

Bobby Dekeyser / Wikipedia

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

