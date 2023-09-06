Fly from Ibiza for only 10 euros: Autumn deals that are making waves in the airline industry

As the summer season draws to a close, numerous individuals from Ibiza are eagerly seeking opportunities to escape the island for a relaxing holiday. Airlines are kicking off the autumn season with irresistible offers, allowing travelers to explore various European destinations starting from as low as 10 euros.

For those who have the opportunity to make a getaway away from the bustling and expensive August, Ibiza airport offers a number of low-cost routes to different European cities and national destinations. Also to the United Kingdom or to the Moroccan cities of Tangier or Marrakech as destinations outside Europe in this price range. Of course, with some stopovers. Applying yourself now in the purchase of tickets and balancing the calendar looking for the best prices to enjoy an autumn vacation can mean considerable savings, as these prices vary quite often and change a lot depending on the week chosen.