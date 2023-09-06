23.1 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, September 11, 2023
Fly from Ibiza for only 10 euros: Autumn deals that are making waves in the airline industry

Ibiza airport offers a number of low-cost routes to different European cities and national destinations.

L.Martinez
As the summer season draws to a close, numerous individuals from Ibiza are eagerly seeking opportunities to escape the island for a relaxing holiday. Airlines are kicking off the autumn season with irresistible offers, allowing travelers to explore various European destinations starting from as low as 10 euros.

For those who have the opportunity to make a getaway away from the bustling and expensive August, Ibiza airport offers a number of low-cost routes to different European cities and national destinations. Also to the United Kingdom or to the Moroccan cities of Tangier or Marrakech as destinations outside Europe in this price range. Of course, with some stopovers. Applying yourself now in the purchase of tickets and balancing the calendar looking for the best prices to enjoy an autumn vacation can mean considerable savings, as these prices vary quite often and change a lot depending on the week chosen.

In October, if we want to travel to Italy, among the options are the main cities: Rome, for 20 euros, Milan for 17 euros, Pisa with a price of 18 euros o Venice s 19 euros. If we add round-trip flights and travel light, the price is around 40 euros.

If we feel like escaping to the United Kingdom, there are flights to London for 15 euros or to Bristol for 20and to Portugal there are direct flights to Lisbon for 15 euros.

