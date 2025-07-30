Fewer families visiting Ibiza as high prices deter tourism

Rising tourism prices in Ibiza, intended to deter low-spending, binge tourists, have inadvertently driven away family holidaymakers, according to local business leaders like Miquel Tur of Pimeef Restauración. The shift has impacted sectors such as car rental and catering, as families—traditionally longer-stay and more evenly spending visitors—now find the island prohibitively expensive. Shorter stays, more calculated spending, and a perception of Ibiza as “very expensive” have reshaped visitor habits, with peak seasons becoming less predictable. While costs for businesses continue to rise, industry insiders describe the current season as “regular” at best, noting a decline in traditional tourism and mounting pressure on local enterprises.

