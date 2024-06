The well-known dj Fisher, who plays every Wednesday of the summer at Hï Ibiza with his well-known residency ‘FISHER’, will start later than usual his party on the island, as he and his wife Chloe are about to welcome their first child.

That’s why the nightclub has made a change in its schedule and for four Wednesdays in June, Patrick Topping will take the stage with his exclusive residency ‘Trick’. Fisher will start his residency at Hï Ibiza on July 3rd.

DJs Ben Hemsley, Chris Lake, Dan Shake, Green Velvet, Honeyluv, MK, Raphi and Robbie Doherty will join Ptrick Topping in the Theatre, while Vintage Culture will host the Club room.