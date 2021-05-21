Exclusive restaurant, The Sublimotion to doors in Ibiza from 1st July with special edition

Ibiza’s exclusive restaurant Sublimotion will once again open its doors from July 1st to September 30th at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza with a special edition.

After six seasons offering this gastronomic spectacle, Spanish chef Paco Roncero, two Michelin stars and three Repsol Suns, together with creative director Eduardo Gonzales (Vega Factory) return to Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, the hotel of Palladium Hotel Group, to present ‘Sublimotion Limited Edition’.

Specifically, the 2021 edition has been designed to recreate the evolution of this unique concept over the previous six seasons to continue surprising an increasingly demanding public.

This gastronomic performance can only be enjoyed for three months, from July to September, in which security will be prioritized by reduced seating capacity. Two groups of 4 or 5 people are planned for a maximum of 10 people, compared to 12 in previous years.

The gastronomic show’s price remains at 1,500 euros VAT per diner, which has not changed since the first year Sublimotion opened its doors in Ibiza in 2014.

Those involved in Sublimotion have stressed that the aim is to offer its “most innovative, avant-garde, transgressive and differential” gastronomic show, so it will again have a multidisciplinary team to surprise diners.

Pernod Ricard, a new travel companion

Among the new features of this special edition is the presence of Pernod Ricard, which is joining this immersive gastronomic show with some of its ‘Prestige’ brands.

The gastronomic experience will include pairing the dishes created by Paco Roncero with Perrier-Jouët champagne, as well as Ysios Blanco and Tarsus Finca El Canto wines, and the premium distillates Monkey 47, Tequila Avión and Absolut Elyx.

Pernod Ricard España’s Sales Director, Antonio Lillo, is delighted to be part of the experience. “The fact that our premium brands can be part of such a unique experience in an iconic restaurant like Sublimotion is undoubtedly a clear commitment to continue adding value to the relationship with our customers and consumers,” he said.