Fifteen establishments on Ibiza and Formentera obtain the first ‘Soletes’ from the Repsol Guide

Tthe Repsol Guide has awarded fifteen businesses of the Pitiusas with the new Soletes for 2021, which has been prepared by experts in gastronomy and presented today.

According to Repsol, the aim of the Solete is to recognise those hotel and restaurant establishments that residents would recommend to a friend or acquaintance. This new certificate includes establishments such as beach bars, terraces with views, ice cream parlours, cafés, bars, taverns, fast food establishments and “charming” restaurants.

A thousand businesses in Spain as a whole have obtained the Solete, 35 in the Balearic Islands, almost half of them in the Pitiusas, twelve in Ibiza and three in Formentera.

A promotional image of Lydia’s Smokehouse, winner of the Solete award in the ‘Fast Good’ category.Imam/Iris solana

Thus, in the ‘Bars, taverns and bars‘ category, Ajo Blanco Vermuteria (Vila), Can Terra Ibiza (Vila) and Rita’s Cantina (Sant Antoni) were recognised; in the ‘Fast good’ category, Can Pizza Ibiza (Sant Josep) and Lydia’s Smokehouse (Vila); in ‘Cafeterias, patisseries and ice cream parlours’, Musset Café (Santa Gertrudis); in the ‘Beach bars and terraces’ category, Cala Escondida (Sant Josep), Cala Saona (Sant Francesc de Formentera), Can Pujol (Sant Josep), Es Boldadó (Sant Josep), Kiosco 62 (Sant Francesc de Formentera) and La Torre (Sant Antoni); in the ‘Restaurants and daily set menus’ category, El Bigotes (Santa Eulària) and La Pezquería (Sant Francesc de Formentera) are recognised, and finally, in the ‘Wine bars, wine cellars and cider bars’ section, Petit Vermut (Vila) is included.

