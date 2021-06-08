The essential summer guide

After presenting and delivering the special edition of The Ibiza Guide at Fitur 2021, and freely distributing it to tourism industry professionals and visitors to the Madrid International Tourism Fair, the Ibiza and Formentera business and tourism promotion magazine, La Guía, is already preparing its summer edition.

Some pages inside the magazine

The new magazine, with revised and updated content, will be published at the beginning of July in Spanish and English and adapted to the sector’s new circumstances. In more than 250 full-colour pages, 100-gram couché paper and glossy covers the Ibiza Guide will cover the beauty, places and everything else that the islands have to offer residents and visitors throughout the year. The history, heritage, culture, fashion, art, museums, folklore, architecture, hotels, gastronomy and leisure, sports as well as wellness, markets and shopping will be described with guides and magnificent photographs from the best photographers in the Pitiusas.

The summer 2021 edition will update its content, photographs and the islands’ business and tourist opportunities.

The Formentera Guide will also have the essential content and photographs of a high-quality promotional magazine.

