The essential summer guide

Diario de Ibiza is already preparing La Guía de Ibiza and La Guía de Formentera to be published in early July

After presenting and delivering the special edition of The Ibiza Guide at Fitur 2021, and freely distributing it to tourism industry professionals and visitors to the Madrid International Tourism Fair, the Ibiza and Formentera business and tourism promotion magazine, La Guía, is already preparing its summer edition.0d42da1e c80e 4610 9b94 cf16039f9494 source aspect ratio default 1055651 – Diario de Ibiza News

The new magazine, with revised and updated content, will be published at the beginning of July in Spanish and English and adapted to the sector’s new circumstances. In more than 250 full-colour pages, 100-gram couché paper and glossy covers the Ibiza Guide will cover the beauty, places and everything else that the islands have to offer residents and visitors throughout the year. The history, heritage, culture, fashion, art, museums, folklore, architecture, hotels, gastronomy and leisure, sports as well as wellness, markets and shopping will be described with guides and magnificent photographs from the best photographers in the Pitiusas.

The summer 2021 edition will update its content, photographs and the islands’ business and tourist opportunities.

The Formentera Guide will also have the essential content and photographs of a high-quality promotional magazine.2b90fcce ba46 4e89 9300 dc756cc8485b source aspect ratio default 1055652 – Diario de Ibiza News

