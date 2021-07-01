Es Canar reborn with street market

After practically a year closed due to covid restrictions, the Punta Arabí Hippy Market has reopened its doors with a limited capacity of 2,700 people. Many tourists and residents came yesterday, the day of the reopening, to visit the market and buy something from the 200 stalls that have been added this season. Also new this year is an area with picnic tables and ‘food trucks’ to enjoy the food .

From early yesterday morning, groups of tourists and a few island residents waited at the entrance of the market for the doors to open. Security personnel ensured that the permitted capacity of 2,700 people was not exceeded. In addition, there were gel dispensers at the entrance and all visitors were informed that the use of face masks was mandatory at all times.

Full house at the opening

Some 200 artisan stalls and a very large number of people made the reopening of this emblematic street market a success. “There were people waiting from first thing in the morning, I couldn’t believe it”, said Patricia, a woman who sells vintage clothes and also designs and accessories that she makes herself.

Ramón, who has a small stall selling handmade soaps called ‘Jabones de Ángel Ibiza’, commented that he didn’t have high expectations for the reopening of the street market and feared that it would be like last summer. “Last year we couldn’t make a comeback, very few people came and the few who did come didn’t buy, they were afraid. But as today has gone by I have more and more hope, there are more people here than we thought and what’s more, they are buying,” said Ramon happily.

Throughout the market there was a lively and hopeful atmosphere. Most of the artisans explained that the past year, and up until yesterday, had been very difficult, but they were hopeful when they talking about the future. “Normally we are open from April to October, but this year we started at the end of June. Most of us making a living from this and we have had a hard time, but seeing the result today is encouraging,” said Nieves Cardona, one of the artisans, behind her accessories, jewellery and children’s clothing stall. Nieves is one of the market’s longest-standing craftspeople. “My partner and I have been working here for more than 50 years, since before the hotel was built. We believe that this summer will be a start, we artisans can’t give up,” she said with determination.

Antonio Delgado is a silversmith who has been travelling to Ibiza every summer for more than 20 years to sell his jewellery. “I am very happy to be here. Last year was a disaster, we artisans had to adapt and it wasn’t easy. I hope the rest of the summer will be like today,” he explained.

