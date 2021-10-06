Environmental Department imposes 10,000 euro fine on ses Salines restaurant in Ibiza

The Balearic Ministry of Environment and Territory has imposed a 10,000€ fine on the restaurant Experimental Beach Ibiza, located in the es Codolar area, in ses Salines Natural Park, for a serious administrative violation, in accordance with Law 5/2005 for the conservation of areas of environmental relevance (LECO), according to a statement from the Govern.

The Directorate General of Natural Areas and Biodiversity initiated the disciplinary proceedings for carrying out activities and services that were in breach of the regulations for the environmental suitability of activities and licences on rural land. “ The company installed loudspeakers outside the restaurant, used the back as a warehouse, installed surveillance cameras, as well as a shower and a mosquito protection system”, explained the Govern’s press release.

“The accused company acknowledged the violation and asked to pay the fine within the voluntary period, for which, in accordance with Law 39/2015 of the common administrative procedure, a 40% reduction of the initial amount is allowed,” added the Govern in the release. As such, the company has paid 6,000€.

Payment of the fine does not exempt the company from restoring the natural environment and returning it to its previous state. The Govern indicated that environmental restoration is an essential tool for mitigating the damage caused by certain activities in the natural environment.

“The company, then, will have to carry out the restoration works within the deadlines established in the resolution and request the necessary permits and authorisations,” they said. Environmental officers will monitor compliance with the restoration measures imposed.