An Englishman stabs a Scotsman in Ibiza after the European Football Championship final

The assault happened in a hotel in Ibiza where several groups of tourists watched together the final between England and Italy

diariodeibiza
File image of the Guardia Civil

A Scottish tourist was assaulted on Sunday in a hotel in Ibiza after the end of the Eurocup match between England and Italy by an English fan. Apparently, on Sunday night a large group of tourists gathered in front of the television in a hotel in Sant Josep to follow the final of the European Championship between England and Italy, a match that was finally won by the latter.

The Sun newspaper explains that after the end of the match, a Scottish father was “stabbed” by an English fan in front of the rest of the crowd, including several children.

The newspaper adds that the victim was “covered in blood” and was taken to Can Misses hospital. According to the Ibiza and Formentera health department, the 61-year-old victim was admitted to the hospital at 2.40 a.m. with a superficial wound corresponding to a 5-centimetre knife wound. The Briton was sutured and discharged at 3.25am.

As confirmed by Diario de Ibiza, the Policía Local de Sant Josep received a report of the aggression at the hotel at 1.28 on Monday, although it was finally the Guardia Civil who went to the hotel.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

