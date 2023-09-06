Drunk and aggressive passenger forces crew to call for help on a flight from Bristol to Ibiza

The behaviour of a British passenger on a flight from Bristol airport made it necessary for the State security forces to take action as soon as the plane touched down at Ibiza airport yesterday.

As reported by the Guardia Civil, the passenger, about 40 years old, “was not following instructions, was intoxicated and was aggressive towards the crew and the other passengers.”which prompted the flight safety officers to call for assistance.

After an uneventful landing, the traveler was identified and reported by agents of the Guardia Civil to the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA). From the communication office in the Balearic Islands of this security corps they add that “it is not uncommon to be called from the airport for problems on a flight”.

