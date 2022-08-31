DRUGS ON IBIZA : Ibiza gang dismantled with the largest amount of pink cocaine seized in the country

The operation deployed by the Guardia Civil on Ibiza on Monday to dismantle a criminal organization “of an extremely violent nature”, has resulted in the largest interception in Spain of 2CB, a substance better known as pink cocaine. This group, composed mostly of British, was also dedicated to the ‘vuelcos’ of drugs [theft of drug shipments of other gangs] and had long been established on Ibiza; even some of its members have lived on the island since childhood, as detailed yesterday by the head colonel of the Zone of the Guardia Civil in the Balearic Islands, Alejandro Hernandez.

Hernández, accompanied by the insular director of the General Administration of the State in the Pitiusas, Enrique Sánchez, and several of the agents who have participated in the so-called operation ‘Via Fora‘, showed all the material seized in the searches carried out in 12 homes.

Huge amounts of drugs seized

The 13.25 kilos of 2CB seized would have represented 1.3 million euros in the market. In addition, the Guardia Civil seized 16.4 kilos of cocaine, 5.6 kilos of ketamine and a total of 87,000 tablets of both MDMA and 2CB. This stash would have reached a value of 2.3 million euros, according to the Benemérita.

“This is a very important criminal organization that we considered to be of a very violent nature”

Half a million euros

In addition to the drugs, 439,000 euros, 30,000 pounds sterling, 12,000 dollars, ten high and medium range vehicles and several luxury watches were found in the searches. Likewise, the members of this group kept three small arms and a submachine gun with a silencer, which show that this is “a very important criminal organization that we considered to be of a very violent nature”, warned the chief colonel of the Armed Institute.

