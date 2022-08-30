26.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, September 2, 2022
type here...

Drug trafficking on Ibiza: 2nd anti-drug operation on the island in less than a week

Last Wednesday, another group dedicated to drug trafficking was brought down in a police operation that resulted in more than 20 arrests.

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Drug trafficking on Ibiza: 2nd anti-drug operation on the island in less than a week
Last Wednesday, another group dedicated to drug trafficking was brought down in a police operation that resulted in more than 20 arrests.

Ibiza added another operation against drug trafficking on Monday, making two major operations in less than seven days. Last Wednesday, a joint operation by the Guardia Civil, Policía Nacional and Customs professionals of the Tax Agency culminated with the arrest of more than twenty people belonging to an organization linked to drug trafficking and money laundering activities.

Anti-Drug trafficking operation finds unspecified amounts of drugs, cash and materials

In that case, searches were carried out in several homes identified as possible points of reception and distribution of drugs. One of the places inspected was a house in the Brisol building on Avenida 8 d’Agost. In the same way, entries were made in other points of the island, several of them in the municipality of Sant Josep.

During the searches, the agents seized an unspecified amount of cash and quantities of cocaine, hashish and marijuana that for the moment have not been quantified -the case is under a secrecy order-, in addition to various unspecified material.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte