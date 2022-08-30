Drug trafficking on Ibiza: 2nd anti-drug operation on the island in less than a week

Ibiza added another operation against drug trafficking on Monday, making two major operations in less than seven days. Last Wednesday, a joint operation by the Guardia Civil, Policía Nacional and Customs professionals of the Tax Agency culminated with the arrest of more than twenty people belonging to an organization linked to drug trafficking and money laundering activities.

In that case, searches were carried out in several homes identified as possible points of reception and distribution of drugs. One of the places inspected was a house in the Brisol building on Avenida 8 d’Agost. In the same way, entries were made in other points of the island, several of them in the municipality of Sant Josep.

During the searches, the agents seized an unspecified amount of cash and quantities of cocaine, hashish and marijuana that for the moment have not been quantified -the case is under a secrecy order-, in addition to various unspecified material.

