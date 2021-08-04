Drones keep watch from the air

The primary mission of these specialists is to control the airspace of intruder aircraft flying over the islands. The drones of the Policía Nacional allow discreet surveillance from the air. At the same time, new devices make it possible to inhibit some of these potentially safe devices, to take control of them and to direct them to a safe area. The applications of a drone are numerous, inlcuding in the field of crime, which is what we are fighting.

Control of aircraft in airspace.

Surveillance from the air, pursuing the presence of unauthorised aircraft or intercepting them if they pose a serious risk. These are the main missions entrusted to the Unit of specialists in Security and Aerial Protection of the Policía Nacional. Police drones are very useful for certain actions. At the same time, other unauthorised devices are monitored to ensure that they do not pose a potential risk from the air.

This new police unit is dedicated to supervising actions carried out with drones that may pose a potential risk to public safety. Frequency prohibiting shotguns are used to neutralize these intrusive aircraft that may pose a threat to both property and people. In addition, systems have been implemented to detect these aircraft at a distance of several kilometres.

Agents with all the control equipment

