25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...

Drones keep watch from the air

These Policía Nacional specialists monitor the airspace and, if an intruder is detected, remove it to avoid a risk. If they seriously endanger air safety, they face fines ranging from 60 to 225,000 euros.

lorenzo-marina
Updated:
Drones keep watch from the air
Police officers from this unit with several drones L. MARINA

The primary mission of these specialists is to control the airspace of intruder aircraft flying over the islands. The drones of the Policía Nacional allow discreet surveillance from the air. At the same time, new devices make it possible to inhibit some of these potentially safe devices, to take control of them and to direct them to a safe area. The applications of a drone are numerous, inlcuding in the field of crime, which is what we are fighting.drones keep watch from the air 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Control of aircraft in airspace.

Surveillance from the air, pursuing the presence of unauthorised aircraft or intercepting them if they pose a serious risk. These are the main missions entrusted to the Unit of specialists in Security and Aerial Protection of the Policía Nacional. Police drones are very useful for certain actions. At the same time, other unauthorised devices are monitored to ensure that they do not pose a potential risk from the air.

This new police unit is dedicated to supervising actions carried out with drones that may pose a potential risk to public safety. Frequency prohibiting shotguns are used to neutralize these intrusive aircraft that may pose a threat to both property and people. In addition, systems have been implemented to detect these aircraft at a distance of several kilometres.drones keep watch from the air 1 – Diario de Ibiza News

Agents with all the control equipment

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte