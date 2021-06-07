19.7 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
A driver arrested for six times the legal alcohol limit.

The arrested man was caught while driving by the Sant Josep Local Police with a speed limit of 1.37 mg/l

Driver arrested for driving while six times the alcohol limit / SANT JOSEP LOCAL POLICE

A driver was caught at the wheel last Saturday night with an alcohol level almost six times higher than allowed  by law and has been brought to justice. The events occurred in Sant Josep.

As reported by the Local Police through their social networks, the result of the test that was performed was 1.37 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air when the maximum allowed is 0.25 mg / l in exhaled air. The Sant Josep Local Police, which last Saturday night tested 113 drivers in various manners, and fined a total of thirteen drivers who had consumed alcohol.

