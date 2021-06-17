25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Don Pepe Apartments in Ibiza: Sant Josep to continue with eviction

Residents believe they could still stop evacuating their homes by appealing

The Don Pepe apartment building that the Town Hall wants to evict. | V. MARÍ

Sant Josep Town Council announced yesterday that the process of evicting residents from the Don Pepe apartments is to be resumed, after receiving a notification from the Courts rejecting the provisional measures requested by the owners’ lawyer. Meanwhile, the neighbourhood community believes that it will still be able to stop the eviction order by legal means.

The Council made a statement yesterday that Palma Administrative Litigation Court number 3 had rejected the provisional injunction measures to suspend the eviction of the Don Pepe Apartments’ three still inhabited blocks. In June of last year, the other two blocks that make up this building were evacuated after a section of roof collapsed and council reports warned that the structure’s condition posed a risk of further collapse.

The court ruling finds that for reasons of “mere prudence, the safety of people and property must prevail…over the right to occupy property”, as indicated by the City Council. Now, “the order resolves to examine by ordinary means, and consequently, with a commitment to hear the Town Council, which is assigned a period of ten days to present its arguments against the appeals lodged by the property owners”.

