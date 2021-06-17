Don Pepe Apartments in Ibiza: Sant Josep to continue with eviction

The Council made a statement yesterday that Palma Administrative Litigation Court number 3 had rejected the provisional injunction measures to suspend the eviction of the Don Pepe Apartments’ three still inhabited blocks. In June of last year, the other two blocks that make up this building were evacuated after a section of roof collapsed and council reports warned that the structure’s condition posed a risk of further collapse.

The court ruling finds that for reasons of “mere prudence, the safety of people and property must prevail…over the right to occupy property”, as indicated by the City Council. Now, “the order resolves to examine by ordinary means, and consequently, with a commitment to hear the Town Council, which is assigned a period of ten days to present its arguments against the appeals lodged by the property owners”.