DJ Mighty Mouse, a regular at Ibiza parties, dies suddenly

The well-known DJ Mighty Mouse, a regular at parties on the island such as ‘Glitterbox’ or O Beach on Ibiza, has died unexpectedly at age 48 from an aortic aneurysm.
The artist was one of the pioneers of the house and disco revival in the UK in the 2000s and, just days before his sudden death, had announced the release of new music for his devoted fans, who now mourn his passing.
DJ Mighty Mouse’s record lable offers condolences
His record label, Defected Records, announced his death offering condolences to his partner Ellen and mother Judy.
Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse. 💔— Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) October 25, 2022
Everyone at Defected & Glitterbox are devastated to share the news that we lost Matthew on Thursday.
An amazing human being. pic.twitter.com/sRzNQqkEd6
