22.1 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...

DJ Mighty Mouse, a regular at Ibiza parties, dies suddenly

DJ Mighty Mouse played at the 'Glitterbox' party.

diariodeibiza
Updated:
DJ Mighty Mouse, a regular at Ibiza parties, dies suddenly
DJ Mighty Mouse played at the 'Glitterbox' party.

The well-known DJ Mighty Mouse, a regular at parties on the island such as ‘Glitterbox’ or O Beach on Ibiza, has died unexpectedly at age 48 from an aortic aneurysm.

The artist was one of the pioneers of the house and disco revival in the UK in the 2000s and, just days before his sudden death, had announced the release of new music for his devoted fans, who now mourn his passing.

DJ Mighty Mouse’s record lable offers condolences

His record label, Defected Records, announced his death offering condolences to his partner Ellen and mother Judy.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte