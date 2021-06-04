20.4 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, June 5, 2021
Difficult landing and flat tyre brought F35 BS fighter to Ibiza

Spain declined to take part in the exercise on the grounds of budgetary problems.

Carmen Pi
Updated:
An F35 fighter jet makes an emergency landing on Ibiza D.I.

The American F35 BS fighter that was forced to land at Ibiza airport last Monday night due to an emergency was still at the Ibizan aerodrome yesterday after being repaired, according to AENA.

It is an American fighter plane belonging to the Marine Corps, a unit stationed in Holland – this is why the radar showed that it was a craft from the Dutch army – which embarked on the aircraft carrier ‘Queen Elizabeth’ for an exercise taking place in the Mediterranean and in the southern Canary Islands, near Western Sahara, said José Luis Cardona, president of the Association of Military Veterans of Ibiza. Eight countries are taking part in this exercise, organised by the United States, including Spain.

The fighter and its pilot are assigned to the marine infantry squadron VMFA-211, known as Wake Island Avengers, based in Yuma (Arizona).

A difficult landing

It apparently flew to Ibiza after a difficult landing on the U.S. aircraft carrier, which involved a flat left landing gear wheel. The plane failed to land and took off again for the nearest operational airport, which was Ibiza.

The following day, a Royal Navy team with a helicopter from the ‘Queen Elizabeth’ flew to the island to begin repairs. Once repaired, the fighter remained at the Ibiza airport yesterday.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

