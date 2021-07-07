Detection of 59 VTC from other communities operating in Ibiza

The increase in tourist arrivals to Ibiza has so far led to the detection of at least 59 Tourism Vehicles with Driver (VTC) from other autonomous communities operating illegally, according to the sector.

At the same time, the pirate taxi drivers platform Ubiz is increasing its activity as a result of the green light from the UK to travel to the Balearic Islands and is once again offering its illegal transport services, for at least the third consecutive summer, through a dozen Whatsapp groups, mostly made up of British tourists and seasonal workers.

The monitoring and tracking work carried out by the association Conductores Profesionales del Taxi de Sant Josep de sa Talaia and Elite Corsaris, together with staff from coach companies, has so far detected and photographed 59 delocalised VTC’s, which have been in Ibiza for longer than the permitted period outside their community.

