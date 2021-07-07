27.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 8, 2021
type here...

Detection of 59 VTC from other communities operating in Ibiza

Ubiz's network of pirate taxi drivers is operating again for the third summer with the arrival of British drivers

Josep Àngel Costa
Updated:
Detection of 59 VTC from other communities operating in Ibiza
The pirate taxi network promotes itself on British forums. | D.I.

The increase in tourist arrivals to Ibiza has so far led to the detection of at least 59 Tourism Vehicles with Driver (VTC) from other autonomous communities operating illegally, according to the sector.

At the same time, the pirate taxi drivers platform Ubiz is increasing its activity as a result of the green light from the UK to travel to the Balearic Islands and is once again offering its illegal transport services, for at least the third consecutive summer, through a dozen Whatsapp groups, mostly made up of British tourists and seasonal workers.

The monitoring and tracking work carried out by the association Conductores Profesionales del Taxi de Sant Josep de sa Talaia and Elite Corsaris, together with staff from coach companies, has so far detected and photographed 59 delocalised VTC’s, which have been in Ibiza for longer than the permitted period outside their community.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte