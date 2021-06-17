25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Department of Health will administer up to 15,000 vaccines in Ibiza next week

The number of active vaccine lines in the Pitiusas Islands is expected to increase to fifteen

David Ventura
Updated:
A nurse prepares the covid-19 vaccine.

The Ibiza and Formentera Health Department has announced that during the week of June 16 to 22 fifteen simultaneous vaccination lines will be put into operation, which will administer a total of 15,000 vaccines for the coronavirus.

If the forecasts are met, there will be ten vaccination lines in operation at the Ibiza Fairgrounds, at its maximum capacity. During the week of June 23-29, two more lines will be added to the operation.

On the other hand, at the Hospital de Formentera four lines will be operating from Monday to Sunday, and a fifth will be added for two hours from Monday to Friday for vaccination with the single dose Janssen vaccine.

The Pitiusa Health Department also reports that it has received nearly 13,000 vaccines for the week of June 16-22, which are added to those already in stock, which are in the Can Misses Hospital freezers and with which a total of 15,000 vials will be reached. Specifically, 8,190 doses of Pfizer, 900 doses of Moderna, 1,100 doses of Janssen and about 2,500 doses of Vaxzebria / AstraZeneca have arrived.

At this time, people over 40 are being vaccinated indistinctly with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen. Schedules are also open for people aged 35 to 39 for vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna. All appointments are managed through the BitCita application.

