One of the two accused for the serious fire in a squatted building on Ibiza that left one dead and three injured yesterday confronted a policeman in the middle of the trial. “We’ll be seeing each other”, said the suspect J. C. V. to the investigator three times when he finished his statement. “I’m in jail for nothing,” added the defendant. The agent, who claimed to have received threats during the investigations, reported what had happened to the magistrate presiding over the jury. The judge, in addition to harshly reprimanding the defendant ordered to record the incident in the minutes of the oral hearing.

The altercation occurred at the conclusion of the second session of the trial being held in the Provincial Court of Palma against J. C. V. and another man, both also indicted for the fire that ravaged the Ibiza courthouse in January 2019, four months before the fire in the squatted building in the area of es Viver.

One of the accused in the deadly fire on Ibiza: “He may have thrown a cigarette and set himself on fire”

The head of the police investigation stated yesterday that when this second blaze occurred they already had the two suspects for the fire in the courts in their sights. This agent said that after his arrest, the other suspect said that J.C.V. had had an argument with one of the squatters and told him “that he was going to burn his shack”. He also stated that hours later he confessed to him that he was responsible for the fire. The accused, however, later changed his statement. The police officer added that the cell phone locations placed J.C.V. at the scene of the fire when the flames started and that a witness recognized him. Another of the officers stated that the recordings of the security cameras in the area confirmed that the two suspects were in the vicinity of the building.

