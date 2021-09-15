Covid infections in Ibiza and Formentera continue to fall, albeit more slowly

The active coronavirus infections in the Pitiusas continue to fall, although the rate of decline has begun to slow, according to the latest update of data from the pandemic of the Balearic Ministry of Health. At the moment there are a total of 511 active cases, 2.85% less than yesterday. Ibiza and Formentera are about to fall below 500 cases after a day in which laboratories have detected a dozen new infections while doctors have discharged approximately 25.

The number of hospitalized has varied little from that recorded yesterday. At the moment there are 24, just one less. Six of them are in critical care units, as detailed by the Health Department of pitiusa, a figure that has not changed. In the Hospital Can Misses there are 19 admitted, the same figure as 24 hours ago with the same distribution: 17 on floor F of Internal Medicine and two in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In the Hospital de Manacor, the head of public health, but in Mallorca, remain the last of the covid patients from the Pitiusas who were transferred at the peak of the current wave.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.