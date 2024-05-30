Correos Ibiza mailroom service: Left-luggage now offered in ten offices in Ibiza and Formentera

The ten post offices spread throughout Ibiza and Formentera offer a locker service for all the people who want to deposit their luggage, suitcases or any other personal belongings of those allowed by the service, which can remain safely stored and guarded as long as the customer wishes.

According to Correos in a press release, the fee for this service, which can be contracted at any of the logistics company’s offices, varies according to the weight of the packages -which must be tightly closed to ensure that their contents cannot be accessed- and the duration of the deposit, which may be extended up to 15 days. In accordance with applicable regulations, jewelry, valuables and other ineligible contents may not be left in the locker.

“To contract it, it is only necessary to fill out a simple form and make the deposit easily and securely for the time required. The client can withdraw the objects deposited in the locker at any time, even if the contracted time has not expired,” they explain.

From Correos they detail that the consignment service is framed in the diversification of products of the offices” with the purpose of facilitating the life to the citizenship, thanks to its great capillarity and total territorial coverage”. Its services range from physical and digital communications to financial solutions, carrying out formalities for the Public Administrations, dealing with the DGT and selling products and services of other companies.

The offices also offer currency exchange, lottery purchases and access to energy and insurance company services, as well as all products related to traditional postal services such as packaging and envelopes from the “Forest Line”, national and international parcels, bureaufaxes, money orders and money transfers through Western Union, among other services.

