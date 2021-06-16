The Consell seeks site for second permanent ITV station

The Consell Insular de Ibiza is looking for a site between 2,640 and 5,320 square meters on which to build a second permanent station for the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV). As explained by the deputy vice-president and island councillor for Transport, Javier Torres, this is a measure considered necessary by the ITV service in a report that also includes data on the operation of stations in the rest of Spain which places Ibiza below the national average for the number of ITV lines per vehicle.

“The ITV service has drawn up a report on the need for a second permanent station on the island, a project that was a priority for this Government team and which would be the definitive solution to meet current demand. It should be remembered that, at present, there is no longer any need to wait to undergo the ITV thanks to the mobile unit at the fairgrounds and measures such as electronic payment and the free sticker, among others, “Torres explained. The minister pointed out that the mobile ITV unit has also made it possible to collect information on the operation of an additional station and establish the requirements for the future permanent station.

The Department of Transportation notes that both mobile units located at the fairgrounds will continue to operate until the new station is set up and that a second permanent station is required to meet the demand for this service on the island of Ibiza.

As for the conditions to be met by the site for this second permanent station, the Ibiza Territorial Plan (PTI ) stipulates that it cannot be located in the countryside and that it can be in an urban area that supports its installation. The size criteria for the new ITV station would be 5,320 square metres for a three-line station (one for heavy vehicles and two for passengers), and 2,640 square metres for a two-line station for passenger vehicles.

Finally, the land must be easy to access and the flow of vehicles must not cause traffic congestion in the area, as well as having the buildable area required to construct the premises.