These are the confirmed dates of the closing parties of Ibiza’s night clubs

The summer 2024 is drawing to a close and the island’s most iconic nightclubs have already begun to announce some of their much-anticipated closing parties to bid farewell to the season.

Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza

The thursday, October 3, Afterlife ends its residency with an epic event Day & Night at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza. From 4pm, Ushuaïa will host performances by Omnya, Colyn, Chris Avantgarde B2B Kevin de Vries, Adriatique and the incomparable Tale Of Us. The party will continue from 11.30pm at Hï Ibiza, where artists such as Ae:ther, Argy, Mind Against, David Lindmer and Parisi will take over the Theatre, the Club Room and the Wild Corner. The finishing touch will be put by Tale Of Us with another set of height.

One week later, the saturday, October 12ushuaïa will close the season of its most legendary party: ANTS. ‘The Last dAnts’ will start early, at 1pm, and features a spectacular lineup of house and techno, accompanied by a high-level visual and sound production, which has characterized the ANTS experience throughout the summer.

Amnesia Ibiza

The october 11 and 12amnesia will celebrate its closing with the Amnesia Closing Festival, an unprecedented event that will take place over two consecutive days. On Friday 11th, the Main Room will host Ben Hemsley and Hannah Laing, while the Terrace will feature Claptone and Sonny Fodera.

On Saturday 12th, the Terrace will vibrate with a B2B lineup from start to finish, with sets by Adam Beyer B2B Marco Faraone and Jamie Jones B2B Joseph Capriati, among others. An event that will undoubtedly be a unique experience for true lovers of electronic music.

Pacha Ibiza

Pacha has prepared a series of closing events spanning from late September to mid-October. The final stretch begins this Friday september 30 with a night headlined by Diplo, followed by the october 1 by CamelPhat with Pete Tong. The october 2bedouin’s SAGA party will say goodbye with WhoMadeWho and Kadebostany.

The october 3pure Pacha will feature Robin Schulz and Martin Solveig. The october 5thflower Power will celebrate its last night, and the october 6solomun returns with Solomun 1. The days october 10 and 11marco Carola will lead the closing ceremony of Music On, culminating the october 12 with Roger Sanchez and october 13 with the Grand Closing Party led by Peggy Gou.