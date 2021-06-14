Companies and freelancers from Ibiza and Formentera can apply for direct state aid from Monday

The companies and the self-employed of Ibiza y Formentera can request from this Monday direct State aid from the global package of 855 million euros to face the losses caused by the pandemic.

The president of the Govern, Francina Armengol, has stressed through her social networks stressed that the announcement of this aid means the activation in the Balearic Islands of “the largest recovery fund”.

This is a fund activated to deal with debts generated by companies and the self-employed between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

The deadline for applying for these finalist grants was opened at 8am on Monday and will be open until June 28 at 3pm. In any case, the Government has stated on several occasions, the date of submission of the application will not affect the approval of the aid.

In relation to the amount, as established after some modifications approved by the regional Executive, there are planned grants of up to 3,000 euros for the self-employed, who will be the first to receive them, as has been highlighted by the Government; as well as between 4,000 and 500,000 euros for entrepreneurs and companies .

The processing, they have added, will all be done electronically and the first payments may be made as early as the second half of July .

It is expected that the aid may eventually reach 142 economic sectors, which means that the aid could reach, according to estimates, 30,000 freelancers and companies and more than 200,000 workers.