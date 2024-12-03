Clive Crocker, last ‘beat’, dies in Ibiza

Clive Crocker, who passed away aged 92, embodied the spirit of Ibiza’s 1960s bohemian scene, bridging the transition from the beat generation to the hippie era. Arriving in 1959 from Bristol, Crocker carved out a vibrant life as a bar owner, raconteur, and patron of the arts, opening venues like Domino and Clive’s, which became hubs for intellectuals, jazz enthusiasts, and international artists. He counted luminaries like Nico, Elmyr de Hory, and Clifford Irving among his acquaintances, enriching his days with stimulating company and unforgettable anecdotes. Known for his wit, generosity, and disdain for conformity—he refused to shave his beard even at the cost of Olympic rowing ambitions—Crocker leaves behind a legacy steeped in the cultural and social history of Ibiza’s golden age.

