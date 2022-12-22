The Christmas Lottery will distribute 2.52 billion euros in prizes, 112 million more than in 2021.

The Sorteo Extraordinario of the Christmas Lottery 2022 today, December 22nd, distributes a total of 2.52 billion euros in prizes, 112 million more than last year, when a total of 2.4 billion euros in prizes were distributed

This year, the lottery consists of 180 series, eight more than in previous years when there were 172 series of 100,000 numbers each. This issue amounts to 3.6 billion euros, of which 70 percent will be distributed in prizes, that is to say, 2.52 billion euros will be distributed.

This was stated by the president of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, Jesús Huerta Almendro, at the press conference presentation of the traditional advertising campaign for the Sorteo Extraordinario de Navidad at the Real Casa de la Moneda in Madrid.

“The Christmas Lottery is a part of our collective memory, it is the permanent memory of so many Christmases with our loved ones,” said the president of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

This year, Loterías pays tribute with the illustration of the lottery ticket, once again to culture. On this occasion, ‘La Virgen con el Niño en la Gloria’, a work by Carlo Marattti and located in the Museo Nacional del Prado, is featured on the lottery ticket.

Among the prizes of the Draw are El Gordo de Navidad, with a 4 million euro first prize; a second prize of 1,250,000 euros to the series; or the third, of 500,000 euros. Tenth prize even takes away 20 euros.

Although the price of the lottery ticket remains at 20 euros the president of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, in view of the inflation increase, pointed out: “At some point it will have to go up. We are trying not to burden people more”

The bowls, the balls, the chute and the rest of the elements that make up the draw arrived at the Teatro Real in Madrid, where they remain guarded under strict surveillance and security measures 24 hours a day.

the children of San Ildefonso will begin to sing the prizes, while thousands of Spaniards wait for El Gordo to appear and the remaining big prizes to appear.