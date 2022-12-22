9.9 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Christmas on Ibiza: Vila starts the exciting ‘Feim Barri’ activities in Vara de Rey

Christmas is in full swing on Ibiza with ‘Feim Barri, Feim Nadal’

Vicente
Updated:
Christmas on Ibiza: Vila starts the 'Feim Barri' activities in Vara de Rey
Christmas is in full swing on Ibiza with ‘Feim Barri, Feim Nadal’

Santa Claus‘ mailman was in Vara de Rey yesterday to collect the children’s requests on the first day of activities for Feim Barri, Feim Nadal that will continue until Saturday in the central promenade of Vila. Yesterday was accompanied by a show from Cachirulo the clown and today the magician Andres Lluc provide the entertainment. From tomorrow the program will run morning and afternoon, from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 8:30pm, with children’s shows, Christmas decorating workshops, snacks with chocolate and bescuit, and popcorn and cotton candy to make Christmas even sweeter.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

