Christmas on Ibiza: Vila starts the exciting ‘Feim Barri’ activities in Vara de Rey

Santa Claus‘ mailman was in Vara de Rey yesterday to collect the children’s requests on the first day of activities for ‘Feim Barri, Feim Nadal‘ that will continue until Saturday in the central promenade of Vila. Yesterday was accompanied by a show from Cachirulo the clown and today the magician Andres Lluc provide the entertainment. From tomorrow the program will run morning and afternoon, from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 8:30pm, with children’s shows, Christmas decorating workshops, snacks with chocolate and bescuit, and popcorn and cotton candy to make Christmas even sweeter.

