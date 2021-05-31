El Cholo Simeone shares photos of the wedding of his son Giovanni in Ibiza

Diego Pablo ‘Cholo’ Simeone is getting everything he wants. After celebrating a few days ago the triumph of Atletico Madrid in the League, the Argentinian has changed his trademark black suit for a white Ibizan style to accompany his eldest son, Giovanni Simeone, on his wedding day. “May they be very happy. I love them very much,” the ‘Cholo’ has shared on his Instagram account along with some images of the union. “May the love that you feel today and floods us, accompany you forever,” wrote Carla Pereyra, the Argentinian model and wife of the coach.

Giovanni Simeone, 25, is the eldest son of the ‘Cholo’ of his first marriage with the Argentinian, Carolina Baldini. The young Simeone has followed in his father’s footsteps and currently plays for Cagliari Calcio in Italy. There, in 2018, he met the woman who has become his wife, Italian model, presenter and actress, Giulia Coppini, according to Hola magazine.

After an intimate ceremony attended only by the couple’s closest family and friends, all dressed in white in the purest Ibizan style, the couple left the venue in a beautiful red vintage car, exuding happiness. “Happiness! Husband and wife. We hope to celebrate, as it should be, next year with all our friends and family,” shared the bride on her Instagram account.

Giovanni was also accompanied on such a special day by his two brothers Giuliano and Gianluca, the latter a player of Club Deportivo Ibiza during the last season, with which he has achieved promotion to the new category Second RFEF.