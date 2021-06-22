Five castaways spend the night in Ibiza tied to rocks before being rescued after sailboat sinks

In Cala Jondal this weekend the Guardia Civil rescued five people who had been shipwrecked while sailing on a chartered boat. The events occurred on Saturday, after the five people set sail on a boat from the port of Vila, according to the Peripheral Communication Office (OPC) of the Balearic Guardia Civil.

Rough seas: They arrived at Cala Jondal from Ibiza It was nighttime and there was no visibility. Also, the sea was rough. They hit the bottom and caused a leak in the hull. Alone all night: ​​The five of them spent the night on some rocks on the beach It was not until dawn that a boat from the Benemérita rescued them and transferred them to the port of Eivissa, where they were treated by medical services due to hypothermia. After spending the whole day sailing, they decided to spend the night in Cala Jondal. Arriving in the area at night, without much visibility and with rough seas, they hit the bottom and caused a leak in the hull. The sailboat began to list and finally sank. The five crew members swam to some rocks, tied themselves to them and spent the night there.

At dawn, a Guardia Civil boat rescued them from their precarious situation and transferred them to the port of Vila, where they were treated by the emergency medical services with for the early stages of hypothermia.