Casa Lola property delays demolition of illegal tourist complex

The Casa Lola property, the illegal tourist complex located in the area of Davall sa Serra, in Sant Josep, which is under a strict demolition order, has bought itself time with a written plea against the order issued by the Town Council for the voluntary demolition of the unlicensed buildings erected in recent years to be carried out before yesterday.

In the three-week period that ended yesterday, the Council had expected at the very least the presentation of a project to restore legality. Instead, the property has presented a series of objections to the process, which has caused a further delay in the plan drawn up by the government team.

The Town Hall already has a demolition plan for Casa Lola, budgeted at 40,000 euros, which it will carry out by a subsidiary as soon as judicial authorisation to enter the property is obtained. However, it will not ask the judge for permission to demolish the illegal buildings until the appeals have been resolved.

A municipal spokesperson stated that the Council does not have a specific deadline to reply to the allegations and continue with the demolition process. In fact, the official source noted that the Town Council is acting “in compliance with a final judgment from the Supreme Court.

The legal objections

In its written pleadings, the Casa Lola property disagrees with the deadline given by the Council to carry out the voluntary demolition of the unlicensed buildings (three weeks) and considers that it should be two months, according to a municipal spokesperson. It also considers “null and void” the mayoral decree ordering the demolition of the illegal buildings that the Town Council sent to two different companies.

