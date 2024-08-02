Car left hanging from fourth floor of parking lot in Ibiza

On the verge of falling and, moreover, from a height of four stories. This is how a tourism this morning after its driver, who was traveling with another occupant, for reasons that have not been disclosed at this time, hit the wall with the rear part of the vehicle and was left hanging with an obvious risk of crashing into the sidewalk. The parking lot is located on Ignasi Wallis Avenue, in the center of the city, next to Bankinter.

The building, in which there are also different offices, has six floors and large windows protected by a kind of shutters. The crashed car has burst one of these slatted shutters and has been left with the two rear wheels hanging at a height of about fifteen meters. Dozens of onlookers are recording and taking pictures of the scene with their cell phones.

If it finally collapsed, it would fall into a passage that connects this avenue of the city with the parking lot behind the headquarters of the old courthouse. This passage is quite busy and presents a deplorable state of cleanliness.

The Local Police, which has decided to close one of the lanes of the avenue while the work to recover the vehicle lasts. The Firemen of Ibiza have collaborated with the municipal cranes to put the car inside the parking lot, for which they have counted on a foreman and three firefighters.

During the rescue, the car was secured with a winch, a mechanical device used to pull or lift heavy loads, incorporated into a light vehicle of the Fire Department. A municipal crane was in charge of returning the car to the interior of the premises, as explained by the Fire Department of the Parque Insular de Bomberos.