Calum Best denies allegations that he sexually abused a young woman in an Ibiza nightclub

British reality TV icon and only son of football legend George Best, Calum Best, has rejected the accusations of a young British woman this morning at the Provincial Court of Palma where he was on trial for an alleged crime of sexual assault committed in Ibiza in 2022.

The accused, who has refused to answer the prosecutor and has only answered the questions of his lawyer, has stated that he was not alone with the young woman. According to his version, she approached him on two occasions to take a picture with him, to which he agreed. Shortly thereafter, he went to smoke with a friend upstairs and she followed them. “That was already a little strange. My friend and I went downstairs right away and I never saw her again,” he said. That night he was in another nightclub and on the way out he ran into two policemen who were waiting for him and arrested him for the alleged abuse of the young woman. “I have come to Mallorca to clear my name,” said Best.

At the end of the trial, the prosecutor has maintained his request for three years in prison for the crime of sexual abuse. According to him, the complainant’s story is “clear, coherent and persistent” and there is no indication that she acted out of a “spurious spirit”