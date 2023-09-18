British tourist complains that staff on a flight to Ibiza ignored her allergy to strawberries

A British tourist who flew to Ibiza from Manchester on 18 August has complained online that the airline ignored her potentially life-threatening allergy to strawberries. According to Deadline.co.uk, the passenger explained that she suffers from an allergy to the airborne ingredient, which can cause anaphylactic shock.

For this reason, she says that whenever she flies she always duly informs the crew so that products containing it are not served during the flight. In this case, according to the British woman’s Facebook page, the crew ignored her pleas after a “degrading” 45-minute deliberation and the decision was made to continue serving the products, forcing her to wear a mask and sit near a filtered vent.

The 23-year-old explains that they first considered whether or not to let her fly, and then warned her that she was doing so at her own risk. The company announced the allergy over the loudspeakers, but “then it became clear that they had not removed the strawberry products from the in-flight service. They had decided not to serve these products only to people in the nearby rows us.”

The girl points out that in her view the manager was concerned “about the loss of commission by not being able to serve alcoholic beverages such as rosé wine and pink gin“and points out that it seems to him a decision that is “dangerous, discriminatory and that shows a lack of awareness of allergies life-threatening allergies.”

His post has received more than 900 likes and 800 interactions, plus dozens of comments.