British teenager, 19, dies after sixth-floor fall in Ibiza

A young British tourist of 19 years has died early this morning in Sant Antoni, as confirmed by the Guardia Civil.

The woman has fallen from a sixth floor of the Hotel Vibra District “apparently accidentally.”the Guardia Civil’s press office said at around 3:00 a.m. this morning.

Two ambulances of 061, Local Police of Sant Antoni and Guardia Civil were displaced to the scene. The local agents, the first to arrive at the scene, found that the young woman no longer had any vital signs due to the serious injuries caused by the fall, which were incompatible with life, reports the City Council of Sant Antoni.

Despite the fact that the health workers performed resuscitation work on the young woman, the only thing they could do was to certify her death. They also had to provide psychological assistance to two friends of the deceased British girl.

The the body was removed at about 5.30 a.m and the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation.

