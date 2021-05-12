Bitcita provides 20,000 more vaccination appointments for 55-59 year olds

This Wednesday the Conselleria de Salud has made another 20,000 appointments available, from 19-25 May, for the vaccination against Covid-19 of people born between 1962 and 1966 (inclusive). The Health Department is calling on all people in this age group to access the website to book their appointments.

So far, the response from people between 55 and 59 years old has been “very positive”, they said in a statement, and in just 48 hours a good number of the 20,000 appointments made available last Monday had been booked. “Therefore, given the good demand, it has been decided to make more appointments available to citizens given the expected number of vaccines available from Wednesday nest week,” they said.

Of the approximately 20,000 appointments available for people aged 55-59 since last Monday, 15,000 have already been taken.

This Wednesday – the first day they were on offer -, 3,500 of these people will receive the vaccination after arranging their appointment and there are, therefore, other 5,000 still available.

To these 20,000 more will be added from Wednesday of next week, which can be booked online from today.

As of yesterday, of the 57,639 people registered in this age group, 9,543 had already received their first dose of vaccine, 16.5% of the total.