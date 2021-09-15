27.2 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Bicycle lane to link ses Figueretes and Can Misses roundabouts in Ibiza

The effort responds to a historical request made to the Consell by the group 'A Vila en bici' (A Vila by bike)

Bicycle lane to link ses Figueretes and Can Misses roundabouts in Ibiza
The cycle path that will connect the E-10 has been approved by the Consell de Ibiza.

The Consell’s Road Network department has given the green light for the bike lane project, presented by the Ibiza Town Hall, that will connect the Figueretes and Can Misses roundabouts via the E-10, as reported in a statement from the island’s government. With this initiative, they say, they intend to respond to the “historic request” that the group ‘A Vila by bike’ has made to both the Consell and the Consistory. The project will allow bicicles to ride the 800 meters that separate the two roundabouts while the work of converting the road into an avenue is not completed.

“This project has been persued from the first moment it was presented with the support of the City Council because it responds to the design of an association that has been able to explain in great detail its need and, above all, because it has been driven by the City Council. Therefore, following our commitment to help all councils, the approval of this project has been a priority for the department,” explains Mariano Juan, the first vice president.

In this way, the City Council has permission from the Consell to tender and contract the construction to be undertaken so that the Avenida de la Paz allows cycling in a safe and sustainable way.

In addition, the reform of the first ringroad for Ibiza is also pending, the aim of which is to convert this road of the island network into a municipal road that will serve as a connection with all the surrounding streets. Thus, from this section of Avenida de la Paz it will be possible to access all the streets that lead to it and which are currently cut off, such as Calle Aragó and Calle Josep Riquer i Llobet, among others on both sides. The reform project also includes a bike lane.

The cycle path that will connect the E-10 has been approved by the Consell de Ibiza.
Virtual recreation of the future Avenida de la Paz, in the section between the ses Figueretes and Can Misses roundabouts. IBIZA COUNCIL.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

